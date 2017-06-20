Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Stars of 'Jumanji' sequel pay tribute to Robin Williams

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jack Black and Nick Jonas – two of the stars of the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel – are paying tribute to the actor who led the original film – the late Robin Williams.

Describing Williams as a “sweet, sweet man,” Black says the late actor would “love” the movie. Jonas says it was important to the cast to “pay justice” to Williams.

Williams, who died in 2014, starred in the beloved original 1995 movie as Alan Parrish, who was trapped in a board game for 26 years. The new film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” shows where exactly Parrish was all that time.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be released in December.

