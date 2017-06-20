Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tony Bennett receives pop music prize from national library

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tony Bennett has been honored with this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that the 90-year-old Bennett is the recipient of the lifetime achievement award. The prize was created by Congress to honor singers and songwriters who entertain, inform and inspire.

Bennett has been a fixture on the pop charts for seven decades, spanning from his singles for Columbia Records in the early 1950s to his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga.

His signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” received two Grammy awards.

He says in a statement that he has great respect for George and Ira Gershwin and to receive an award named for them “is one of the greatest thrills” of his career.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company