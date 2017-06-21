Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

After over 25 years, Ice Cube's still got something to say

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been more than 25 years, and Ice Cube’s still got something to say.

The 48-year-old entertainer has come a long way from his start as part of the rap group N.W.A, but some things haven’t changed – like his willingness to call out law enforcement on the way he sees policing done and to speak his mind on race issues, like he did recently when he took Bill Maher to task for his use of the N-word.

Cube brought that attitude to the 25th anniversary of his album, “Death Certificate,” with its newly added-on song “Good Cop, Bad Cop.” Asked for his thoughts about where the country is with policing, especially in the wake of several high-profile shootings of minorities by officers, he was blunt: “Same as we always been.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company