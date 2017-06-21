Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Oh, Mama: Jimmy Fallon working on second picture book

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Fallon is enjoying the picture book business.

The talk-show host is working on his second illustrated story, “Everything is Mama,” Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group announced Wednesday. The book is scheduled for Oct. 10 and is being billed by Macmillan as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view. Fallon’s “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada” was a best-seller published in 2015. Miguel Ordonez is the illustrator for both releases.

Fallon, 42, is the father of two girls, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.

