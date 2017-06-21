Scruffy little dog named Gobi scores book, movie deals

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Patrick Sison

NEW YORK (AP) — As dog stories go, this one about a scruffy little stray named Gobi has legs for miles.

The pooch with big, soulful eyes has a book out and movie deal signed after she happened on ultra-runner Dion Leonard last year during a brutal, 155-mile race across desert dunes, over mountains and through yurt villages in the remote autonomous region of Xinjiang in northwest China.

On short but powerful legs, Gobi kept pace with Leonard for nearly 80 miles in intense heat. He cut through swirls of red tape, frantically returned to China to search for Gobi after she went missing and waited out her quarantine by her side.

Now, after they made it happily home to Scotland, they’re sharing their story.

