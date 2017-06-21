Threats to wife of Trump-like 'Caesar' play director probed

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating threats made to the wife of the director of a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that depicted a Donald Trump lookalike character being assassinated.

Police said Wednesday director Oskar Eustis’ wife filed a complaint June 9 saying she received threatening phone messages she believes were related to the play.

She says one caller wanted her to die after saying her husband wants the Republican president to die.

The Public Theater’s production in Central Park has garnered intense criticism since it opened.

Delta and Bank of America pulled their sponsorships of the Public Theater. Several people were arrested for storming the stage in protest. The last show was performed Sunday.

The theater said last week it stood behind the production. The director has said violence is not a solution to political problems.

