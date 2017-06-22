Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

New York theater creates digital archive dating to Civil War

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 70,000 playbills, posters and theatrical materials for a Brooklyn, New York theater dating as far back as the Civil War era are now available on a digital archive for the viewing public.

The archive for the Brooklyn Academy of Music made available Tuesday has been in development for several years and was funded by a $1 million grant from the Leon Levy Foundation. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2rTW62w ) materials from the Leon Levy BAM Digital Archive include press clippings and posters from the Brooklyn Academy’s opening days in the 1860s.

Roughly 40,000 artists are featured in the archive, and every one of the 70,000 items on display is linked to artists and people involved with the item.

The collection is available at levyarchive.bam.org.

