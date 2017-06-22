Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Shipping out of Boston: Grand sailing vessels depart

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Stephan Savoia

BOSTON (AP) — The tall ships are shipping out of Boston.

A unique gathering of more than 50 grand sailing vessels from around the world is winding down after six days. The ships started departing Boston Harbor on Thursday morning.

Among them was the U.S. Coast Guard’s Eagle, which was originally built in 1936 by Germany and taken by the U.S. as reparation following World War II.

Many of the ships are headed to Quebec City, Canada, where they’ll be a part of celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

They wrap up their journey in France in late August.

The ships converged in Boston as part of a trans-Atlantic regatta spanning the United Kingdom, Bermuda and other locations. Boston was the lone U.S. port on the route.

