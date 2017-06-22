Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
The song that begat 'Baby Driver,' a quasi-musical on wheels

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A young Edgar Wright heard a movie 22 years ago in the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion song “Bellbottoms.”

When Wright first started obsessively listening to the track in 1995, the British writer-director visualized a car chase set to it. More than two decades later, that epiphany has culminated with his new film, “Baby Driver.”

Ansel Elgort plays a fresh-faced getaway driver who obsessively syncs his car chases to the music on his iPod. “Bellbottoms” kick-starts the movie’s first scene.

It’s an especially high-profile role in one of the summer’s best-reviewed releases for a band that has for decades proudly lived in the underground.

