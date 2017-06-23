Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

It's a girl: Japan zoo's star panda baby gets a checkup

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TOKYO (AP) — The baby panda, who has become an overnight celebrity in Japan, is a girl.

Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo said Friday the panda, born June 12, was ruled a female by examining experts. The still nameless cub has been doing well, drinking mother ShinShin’s milk.

Panda cubs gradually get black markings on their ears, eyes and paws, and the spots were starting to show.

The nearly 18-centimeter (7-inch) panda won’t be in public view for months.

But the zoo is already drawing crowds.

The last cub born at the zoo, also ShinShin’s, survived only six days.

Kansai University Professor Katsuhiro Miyamoto estimates Tokyo’s economy will get a 26.7 billion yen ($240 million) lift from the baby , including panda-related goods, zoo admission fees and other spending over the next year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company