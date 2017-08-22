Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Latino coalition: CBS diversity progress is part of new push

Posted On Tue. Aug 22nd, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS and Hispanic media activists say the network has stepped up its efforts to increase Latino representation in its shows.

In a statement Tuesday, the National Latino Media Coalition said it was “heartened” by CBS doubling the number of Latino writers and series cast members since 2016. No numbers were provided by the coalition or the network.

A coalition executive, Alex Nogales, said work remains to be done by other broadcast networks and the coalition is prepared to take “militant” action.

The announcement followed a meeting last week with Leslie Moonves, chief executive of CBS Corp., and coalition leaders.

CBS called the meeting “positive” and said it looked forward to continued progress.

