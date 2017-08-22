Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Nielsen: Trump's speech seen by nearly 28 million viewers

Posted On Tue. Aug 22nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Preliminary figures from Nielsen show President Donald Trump’s speech on the war in Afghanistan was seen by nearly 28 million TV viewers, just under the number who watched his inauguration but significantly less than the number who viewed his February address to Congress.

A total of 17.3 million viewers saw the Monday speech on the big four broadcast networks, with NBC the most-watched with 5.8 million. A total of 10.4 million people watched on the three cable networks, with Fox News Channel leading with 5 million viewers.

Viewership for the half-hour speech fell short of President Barack Obama’s December 2009 Afghanistan war address, which was seen by 40 million people.

An estimated 31 million viewers watched coverage of Trump’s inauguration, while 47.7 million saw his address to Congress in February.

