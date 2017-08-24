Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
'Bridesmaids' actor switches gears in 'Get Shorty' films

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Those looking to spend quality time with “Bridesmaids” actor Chris O’Dowd have plenty of chances, now and later.

There’s his role as hit man and aspiring movie producer Miles Daly in Epix’s critically acclaimed “Get Shorty,” which gives O’Dowd the chance to be trademark funny as well as tough. It’s already renewed for season two.

O’Dowd is shooting the film “Juliet, Naked” with Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke for producer Judd Apatow. O’Dowd’s other upcoming movies include “Love After Love” and “Loving Vincent,” as well as J.J. Abrams’ next chapter in the “Cloverfield” franchise.

In other words, the Irish-born actor, who’s adopted Los Angeles as his home, is in demand.

“Get Shorty,” which stars O’Dowd and Ray Romano, airs Sundays on Epix.

