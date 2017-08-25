Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Fox to air probe into 'Who Shot Biggie &amp; Tupac?' next month

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network next month will air an investigation into the shooting deaths of rap superstars Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

The two-hour special, “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?,” will dig into the entangled murders of these legendary hip-hop adversaries, which remains among the greatest crime mysteries in pop-culture history.

Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996. Smalls was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997. Two decades later, both crimes remain unsolved.

The program will be anchored by actor-rapper Ice-T and journalist-documentarian Soledad O’Brien. It will feature interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and hip-hop insiders. Airdate is Sept. 24.

