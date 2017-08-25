NYT pulls book from best-seller list over suspicious sales

NEW YORK (AP) — A novel called “Handbook for Mortals” had a very brief reign at the top of a New York Times best-seller list.

The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem’s book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of “inconsistencies” in the reporting of sales. The announcement comes after online complaints that “Handbook for Mortals” had benefitted from so-called “bulk sales,” when hundreds or thousands of copies are ordered by a single buyer.

A request for comment left for Sarem was not immediately answered Friday.

Placement on a Times best-seller list is highly valued by authors and publishers, and efforts to manipulate sales through “bulk” purchases have occurred over the years.

