Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It'

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephen King is retaliating against President Donald Trump for blocking him on Twitter.

In a post late Thursday, the Maine horror author said he would block Trump from seeing the upcoming movie “It” or the currently showing television series “Mr. Mercedes,” both based on his books.

King’s tweet says “No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.”

The movie “It” is about a group of children who confront their fears while confronting the evil balloon-carrying clown, Pennywise. The movie is due out next month.

“Mr. Mercedes” is about a killer who drives a stolen Mercedes into a crowd. The series began airing earlier this month on the Audience network.

King was blocked by the president this summer. He has a long history of being critical of Trump.

