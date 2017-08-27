Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Film on marathon bombing survivor to premiere at hospital

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — A new film chronicling the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman will premiere at the hospital where he and others who were injured in the 2013 deadly attack were treated.

Director David Gordon Green tells The Boston Globe the movie “Stronger” will screen at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Sept. 12.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Bauman and “Orphan Black” actress Tatiana Maslany as Bauman’s then-girlfriend Erin Hurley. It arrives in theaters Sept. 22.

Hurley was running the marathon and Bauman was there to cheer her on when the bombs went off. He lost both legs. The movie is based on his memoir of the same name.

Green says many of the people who treated Bauman play themselves in the movie.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

