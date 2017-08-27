Lovato wears black lace, Katy Perry changes up looks at VMAs

NEW YORK (AP) — Demi Lovato kicked off one of fashion’s most out-there evenings Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards as she strutted in a risque black lace bodysuit with matching sparkly harem pants by Zuhair Murad as the night’s host, Katy Perry, showed off a white one-shoulder dress as her first of many looks.

Before Perry dropped to the stage in a space suit, then perused a rack of outfits to open the show, Lovato – a nominee and performer – turned some heads with her peekaboo look up top from Murad’s 2016 couture collection.

In the most adorable baby son category from the Forum in Inglewood, California, DJ Khaled’s 10-month-old Asahd sported a tiny blue pattern Gucci suit as dad cradled him in his arms.

“Asahd is Gucci down right now, you what I’m sayin’,” Khaled said during MTV’s warm-up march of fashion. “Gucci came by the crib, sized him up.”

While some dressed for fun, Lorde went classic red carpet in a mauve Monique Lhuillier gown with a feathered skirt. And Nicki Minaj? Well, she just did Nicki in a shiny bright pink tight-as-can-be pantsuit, long locks half blond and half soft pink. Nothing was left to the imagination. Nothing.

Cardi B, who went from Instagram star to reality TV star to hit rapper, posed confidently in a white Christian Siriano pantsuit with a full train, a cone-breasted bodice and shoulder cutouts. She changed quickly into all-over sparkle leotard and high matching boots to perform during the pre-show.

Winning youth on the fashion front were led by the bold 19-year-old Paris Jackson, a presenter who sported a Dior bra and boy-cut undies under a sheer look with religious-esque iconography at the hem, her arm tattoos on display.

The mix of VMA style approaches is routine. This year, Vogue.com allowed users to weigh in with a vote of “daring” or “elegant” under key looks in its photo gallery.

Will Calvin Harris’s peacock button-down shirt rate? There was also a mini-genie sparkling gold skirt and midriff top that left Jasmine Sanders true to her nickname, “Golden Barbie.”

How about Pink in a three-piece tailored men’s cut suit with wide tie and short platinum locks? She glammed up the look with a diamond ear cuff and tie bauble and was accompanied by her young daughter, Willow, and motocross racing star Carey Hart in similar outfits.

The MTV VMAs are taking place at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Comments

comments