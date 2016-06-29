A dog so nice they adopted him twice

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

It was a sad day when Michael and Steffany DeWitt had to return their black Lab, Diesel, to the Hancock County Humane Society.

Michael was serving in the Army at the time, and the family had been transferred to Fort Knox, Kentucky. Unfortunately, their new rental home didn’t allow them to have a large dog.

“I cried three days,” Steffany said.

Four years later, Steffany, now of Wayne, happened across the humane society’s Facebook page. She saw a picture of a black Labrador that was available for adoption, and the dog’s name was Diesel.

“What are the chances of that? I was like, ‘there’s no way it’s the same dog. There’s no way,'” she said.

But it was. And a week later, Diesel was back home with his family.

“He was meant to be my dog,” Steffany said.

Natalie Duran and Stephanie Rupe, kennel supervisors at the humane society, said Diesel’s story is a unique one.

“We have both been here for over 10 years and this hasn’t happened yet, and I’m thinking this is awesome. It was perfect,” Duran said.

“Occasionally we will have people that have lost a dog that will be up for adoption, but it’s not as exciting as this one,” Rupe added.

Diesel’s life with the DeWitts began in 2011. Michael had just gotten back from a tour of duty in Afghanistan when the family, including their two children, decided to adopt a dog. They visited the humane society in Findlay and found a 3-year-old black Lab named Rod.

“We just happened to go to the humane society one day, saw him, loved him, so we adopted him,” Steffany said.

They changed his name to Diesel and began working to make the young dog feel more comfortable.

“He was afraid of everything. He was literally afraid of his own shadow,” she said.

They believe the dog’s first owner had been abusive. As a result, Diesel was afraid of most noises. He would bury his food if he was outside and, if Michael wore a hat, the dog would growl and bark at him.

“We tried to work with him and tried to get him out of that. He was a little bit better by the end of the first year, but he was still pretty skittish,” Steffany said.

A year later, Michael re-enlisted and his duty station changed from Fort Drum, New York, to Fort Knox.

“I knew that the Hancock County Humane Society was a no-kill shelter, so we had to take him back,” Steffany said. “Of course we thought we’d never see him again.”

Two years later, the family moved back to the area. On June 7, Steffany had just picked up her son from baseball camp and decided to check Facebook.

“I have the Hancock County Humane Society on my Facebook and was just flipping through and saw a picture. It said, ‘Diesel says it’s a great day to adopt.’ It looked like Diesel,” she said.

She showed the picture to her husband, who called the humane society. Then they made the trip to Findlay to see the dog and have his microchip checked.

“When they brought him into the room with us, he came right to us, started rubbing all over us. He acted like he remembered us,” Steffany said. “And when they checked the microchip, it came back with my name. I started crying. I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving without him.'”

Duran said the day the DeWitts saw the Facebook post was the first day Diesel had been listed for adoption.

Grace Finsel, a kennel aide, was there the day they came to visit. She said Diesel knew the family.

“He’s a very happy dog anyway. He’s very loving, very happy to see anybody, but there was, like, just this happiness, and he knew them,” she said.

They learned that Diesel had been adopted after they surrendered him in 2012. That family had him four years, but had to leave him behind when they moved. Diesel was returned to the humane society on May 14.

The reunion with the DeWitt family was emotional, Steffany said.

“All the girls at the humane society, they just couldn’t believe the backstory and everything, and they were all crying,” she said.

One of the volunteers even paid the $80 adoption fee after hearing their story.

The staff said it made them feel good to help reunite the family.

“The fact that they had to surrender him because he was serving in the military, just that little sacrifice. It’s a little sacrifice, but it’s still a sacrifice. Just that fact and then they got him back afterward,” said Rupe.

Steffany said Diesel is adjusting well. He gets along with the family’s other two dogs: Chico, a chihuahua, and Gunner, a pit bull.

“He has hardly left my side,” she said. “He sleeps on my side of the bed. If he’s not in the bed, he sleeps on the floor on my side.”

The couple’s children also love him.

“I never thought I’d have two (dogs), let alone three,” Steffany laughed. “He’s probably the best dog that I’ve had throughout my life. He’s so mellow and calm.”

The staff at the humane society said they wish every story could end as happily as Diesel’s. And if they had their wish, Jinzo, a 6Â½-year-old pit bull mix, would also find a “forever home.” Jinzo has been at the agency for eight months.

“I think a lot of times people say, ‘well, what’s wrong with him?’ Nothing’s wrong with him. It’s the fact he’s been overlooked for so long, people think there must be something wrong with him, so then they just keep overlooking him. But he’s really a good boy,” said Duran.

“We just want every story to end like Diesel’s.”

