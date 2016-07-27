Forming her own ‘communi-tea’

By SARA ARTHURS

STAFF WRITER

Tea drinkers in Findlay are finding that the beverage isn’t just relaxing, but is bringing them together.

“Yes, it’s about the tea, but it’s about more,” said Beth Druschel, owner of The Cracked Pot in downtown Findlay.

What she enjoys about talking tea with people is the connections that are formed.

“And tea people are awesome,” she said. “Some are quirky.”

When she opened the business in November 2014, Druschel was told it would just be older women making up her customer base, but she has found that tea spans all ages. Some of her best customers are men, including one who comes in every 10 days or so, seeking out organic Assam, a black tea. She met a 9-year-old girl who came in and knew exactly what she wanted, and she counts high school students among her regulars.

It was “little old ladies” who sparked Druschel’s own recent passion for tea, though, in 2000. She was working at a distribution center and some older women she worked with asked her to come to tea. She said no but they insisted.

“You don’t want to make the little old ladies mad, so you go for tea with them,” she said.

Druschel had enjoyed tea from a young age, but that experience reinvigorated her love for it. She would go to tea at Swan House with friends and family.

“It was just that sense of ‘take time and breathe,'” she said.

She decided to open The Cracked Pot after her third surgery on her feet. Finding that working 10-hour days at a distribution center wasn’t good for her health, she told her husband she wanted to do something “good for my soul.” She sells bags of loose-leaf tea and serves hot, iced or bubble tea.

Johnathon Farthing, 15, was introduced to tea by a friend who enjoys it, and now rides his bicycle from Van Buren to Findlay to get tea. He will buy a large pot and stay at The Cracked Pot for some time, sipping it, finding it “very peaceful.”

Farthing said he has also enjoyed learning about the history and the background of different teas.

Druschel said sometimes people are in a hurry, but often they will ask questions. One of her sources of tea, the wholesaler Metropolitan Tea Co., does a great deal of research on their teas.

“I mean, I can tell you what port it’s coming out of,” she said.

Her tea comes from all over the world, including India and China.

Druschel has a degree in environmental management and is learning about the science involved in tea. The same type of tea, grown in different climates or at different altitudes, can have varying flavors, and tea leaves from the same plant, depending on where they are picked or how long they are oxidized, can create white, green, oolong or black tea.

She has also learned about environmental issues. For example, the wholesalers carefully scrutinized tea from Japan after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011. Before that, 90 percent of Japan’s tea was grown in the country’s northern zones, but after this became unsafe, southern Japan stepped up to grow more tea.

Druschel said she hopes to study more about tea and pursue a certificate in the subject.

She is an advocate for loose-leaf tea. She said there’s nothing really wrong with tea bags, but historically, it’s lower quality tea.

“I always joke that tea bags are like the McNuggets of tea. … Loose-leaf tea, you get so much more out of it,” she said.

And it can actually be steeped three times, she said.

More companies are now using higher-quality tea in tea bags, she said, because customers are demanding it. And tastes differ. Druschel met a British woman who was visiting her son in Findlay. She researched places to go online, found Findlay had a tea shop and made a point of visiting. “She confessed that she uses tea bags,” Druschel said.

She carries decaffeinated black teas as well as herbal teas without caffeine, such as rooibos. She has had pregnant customers told to avoid caffeine, and steers them toward rooibos. She also noted that allergies, other medical conditions or prescription medications may affect what teas a person should consume.

Druschel said tea offers a chance to be creative. It isn’t just that the tea itself can vary — white, green, oolong, herbal — but that you can add sugar, or milk, or honey, and can experiment.

Druschel will often mix one type of tea with another to create a new blend, particularly when a customer says he or she is looking for something in particular. A customer recently brought in four bags of tea she had gotten at a tea shop in another town, now closed. The customer wanted these particular teas, leaving Druschel to determine how to create them.

“I have not had the tea police … come and say, ‘You cannot mix those teas,'” she said.

She enjoyed chemistry in college and said this is giving her the chance to mix things up.

“Nothing’s blown up yet,” she said.

Druschel looks for “the fun, funky things” and has found tea strainers shaped like squirrels and manatees. “I mean, they have Nessie, the Loch Ness monster,” she said. “T-Rexes. I mean, just cute little things.”

She noted not all steepers are good for all teas. For example, the red tea known as rooibos is thinner and may drift out through the holes of some strainers.

Someone new to loose-leaf tea doesn’t need to buy a fancy strainer, though. She suggested taking a coffee filter, cutting it in half and forming a cone, tying it with unwaxed, unflavored dental floss or butcher twine.

Druschel warned some teas have more tannins, which is what makes it bitter, so you need to be careful not to oversteep them. She had read that black tea should be steeped for five to seven minutes, for example, but she has found that quality tea actually only needs three minutes. Her advice if someone wants a stronger drink is to add more tea, not to steep it longer.

Druschel has found also that people who “think that they don’t like tea” may find that they do if they experiment with steeping it different times or adding a pinch of sugar.

She sells tea online, as well as in Findlay, and said she strives to offer many kinds since the city has “some adventurous tea people” who seek out more unusual teas such as fermented Chinese teas and matcha.

When asked her own favorite, she said it depends on the category. She likes organic Kyoto cherry to relax, unflavored Scottish breakfast (or Long Island strawberry) for iced tea and La Marche spice for a flavored black tea. The La Marche makes her feel like she is in a cabin in the woods — “just me and my tea and a good book.”

Druschel has found there is a community forming around tea. One recent Monday, a group of teenagers was waiting outside The Cracked Pot’s door for her to open.

Rebecca Reichenbaugh, 18, said she likes the flavor of loose-leaf tea, which she believes to be better than bagged tea.

“I want to be her,” Megan Elliott, 17, said of Druschel — that is, to have her own tea store someday.

As for Druschel, she wants to keep growing the tea community and is hoping to create a tea tasting. She will start with the teas she already carries.

“But oh, there are so many teas out there,” she said. “There are so many teas and I can’t wait to try them.”

Arthurs: 419-427-8494

Send an E-mail to Sara Arthurs

Twitter: @swarthurs

Comments

comments