Come together for Kwanzaa

If you see the start of Kwanzaa on your calendar each December and wonder about it with a mixture of vague recognition and confusion, you are not alone.

For starters, Kwanzaa is not a replacement for Christmas — it just so happens to begin Dec. 26.

And it’s not just for black people, although it is traditionally an opportunity for African-Americans to reflect on their heritage and perhaps to learn a little more.

At its core, the seven-day observance is a celebration of family, community and culture, explained Elizabeth Washington, staff educational presenter at the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay.

The center invites the community to come celebrate the sixth day of Kwanzaa the afternoon of New Year’s Eve. But first, a brief explanation of the holiday’s origins and customs:

Washington explained Kwanzaa was formed by Dr. Maulana Karenga in response to the race riots. The first Kwanzaa was celebrated 50 years ago, in 1966-67, as a way of celebrating black heritage and all the progress that was being made regarding civil rights. It is now widely celebrated across the United States and Canada.

In studying various countries and tribes in Africa, the Californian professor of African studies noticed one common thread: harvest time. Kwanzaa, then, is based on the year-end festivals that have taken place in Africa for thousands of years. Its name comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” meaning “first fruits of the harvest.” Swahili is the language used for the entirety of the holiday’s principles and activities.

Each of Kwanzaa’s seven days has a principle attached to it, Washington said. A row of seven candles is placed in a “kinara” (candleholder) prior to the start of Kwanzaa, and each day another candle is lit. The first five of the “Nguzo Saba,” or “seven principles,” include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics and purpose.

Each evening as the candle is lit, family members reflect on the principle and its relation to its members, its community and its culture.

“With this, the celebration can be varied, but you adhere to those principles each day,” she said.

Washington explained just as a Christmas Eve celebration may look different in each home, so might a Kwanzaa observance. What tend to be mainstays at most celebrations, however, are lots of food, music and drums. Family members will also typically dress in Afro-centric attire, including kaftans and the head wraps known as geles.

On the sixth day, Dec. 31, families gather for the feast of karamu. It is this day the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center is holding its community Kwanzaa celebration, from 2-4 p.m. The event is free, although donations will be accepted, and refreshments will be provided. The center is located at 817 Harmon St.

This day’s principle is creativity, and Washington said celebrations typically include dance, poetry, teaching, drums and crafts. The seventh and final day’s principle is faith.

Washington said the center has held a community Kwanzaa celebration for several years and noted it’s a great opportunity to reflect on “all the things that are positive. Because we have so much negativity that we’re surrounded by 24/7.”

She added the seven principles are easily relatable and can be followed by anyone. And, the celebration of Kwanzaa in itself helps bring about feelings of community.

“It’s really neat when you think about it … Others across the country are doing the same thing — everyone is celebrating that same principle.”

