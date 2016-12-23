Friday calendar

Posted On Fri. Dec 23rd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0

TODAY
50 North, closed; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-7 p.m., with key fob, no classes.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; 12×12 open discussion, 7 a.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; closing at noon; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Dec
23
Fri
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 23 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
24
Sat
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 24 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
25
Sun
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 25 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
26
Mon
4:30 pm Girl Talk @ Family Resource Center
Girl Talk @ Family Resource Center
Dec 26 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Emily Momberg, community support provider at the Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio, facilitates a Girl Talk group to teach girls ages 7-13 to empower, encourage and motivate themselves and others. Meetings are held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Family Resource Center office, 1941 Carlin St. For more information about joining the group, call the center at 419-422-8616 or contact Momberg at momberge@frcohio.com.
Dec
27
Tue
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 27 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
28
Wed
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 28 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
29
Thu
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 29 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company