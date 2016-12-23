Friday calendar

TODAY

50 North, closed; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-7 p.m., with key fob, no classes.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; 12×12 open discussion, 7 a.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; closing at noon; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

