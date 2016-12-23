Ho ho hero: Sensitive Santa comes to town

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

A visit with Santa can be an ordeal for any kid — we’ve all seen photos of our nieces and nephews sitting on St. Nick’s lap, reaching out desperately for their parents to save them from this stranger with a beard.

But for kids with special needs, visiting Santa in a traditional setting can be downright stressful.

In a mall setting, a child with special needs is subject to all types of sensory overload, from the noise and the crowds of people to the bright lights, the flash of photography, even the elves scurrying about. And standing in that long line is by far the worst-case scenario, explained Awakening Minds Art Executive Director Sarah Crisp.

“Children with special needs or sensory processing disorder often struggle with the typical setting of waiting for Santa,” Crisp said.

To help bring the joy of Christmas to these kids, Awakening Minds welcomed Sensitive Santa to its studio this week.

To help ease this strain, Awakening Minds offered various crafts and activities, including writing letters to Santa and decorating ornaments, while they waited their turn to visit with the big guy. Crisp said some kids get themselves so worked up while waiting to see Santa, and this offered a way to keep their minds busy with something else.

“It eliminates that anxiety. It keeps them distracted and busy,” she said.

Sensitive Santa, a regular at Awakening Minds programming, was seated in a separate room from the hustle and bustle of the craft area. The room was quiet, and each child got their own turn to visit with him one-on-one, with just their parents and a staff member there to assist. Some kids needed the lights dimmed in the room. For others, Santa sang quietly to calm their nerves. There was no rushing to move along so the next kid could get their turn, and there was no plopping apprehensive kids onto his lap to speed the process.

“It takes them a little longer to get used to the idea of visiting Santa,” Crisp said of the special needs students. She said some choose to observe Santa from afar, and never go up and talk to him.

One visitor who needed no coaxing was 8-year-old Thomas Duemey of Ada, a regular at Awakening Minds’ studio in downtown Findlay. Thomas, who has classic autism, excitedly asked Santa about his favorite TV shows. He and Santa then practiced using their big voices, their smaller voices, and then their smallest voices before Santa’s tickles threw him into fits of laughter.

This was Sensitive Santa’s second year visiting the studio, and Crisp said lots of kids returned after having such a great experience last December.

“We actually trained Santa,” Crisp said. “He’s very patient.”

