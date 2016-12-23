Ho ho hero: Sensitive Santa comes to town

Posted On Fri. Dec 23rd, 2016
By :
Comment: 0
Eight-year-old Thomas Duemey of Ada visits with Sensitive Santa at Awakening Minds Art. The studio hosted Santa’s visit as an alternative to the typical mall setting, which can be overwhelming for kids with special needs. (Brenna Griteman photo)

Eight-year-old Thomas Duemey of Ada visits with Sensitive Santa at Awakening Minds Art. The studio hosted Santa’s visit as an alternative to the typical mall setting, which can be overwhelming for kids with special needs. (Brenna Griteman photo)

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
FAMILY EDITOR
A visit with Santa can be an ordeal for any kid — we’ve all seen photos of our nieces and nephews sitting on St. Nick’s lap, reaching out desperately for their parents to save them from this stranger with a beard.
But for kids with special needs, visiting Santa in a traditional setting can be downright stressful.
In a mall setting, a child with special needs is subject to all types of sensory overload, from the noise and the crowds of people to the bright lights, the flash of photography, even the elves scurrying about. And standing in that long line is by far the worst-case scenario, explained Awakening Minds Art Executive Director Sarah Crisp.
“Children with special needs or sensory processing disorder often struggle with the typical setting of waiting for Santa,” Crisp said.
To help bring the joy of Christmas to these kids, Awakening Minds welcomed Sensitive Santa to its studio this week.
To help ease this strain, Awakening Minds offered various crafts and activities, including writing letters to Santa and decorating ornaments, while they waited their turn to visit with the big guy. Crisp said some kids get themselves so worked up while waiting to see Santa, and this offered a way to keep their minds busy with something else.
“It eliminates that anxiety. It keeps them distracted and busy,” she said.
Sensitive Santa, a regular at Awakening Minds programming, was seated in a separate room from the hustle and bustle of the craft area. The room was quiet, and each child got their own turn to visit with him one-on-one, with just their parents and a staff member there to assist. Some kids needed the lights dimmed in the room. For others, Santa sang quietly to calm their nerves. There was no rushing to move along so the next kid could get their turn, and there was no plopping apprehensive kids onto his lap to speed the process.
“It takes them a little longer to get used to the idea of visiting Santa,” Crisp said of the special needs students. She said some choose to observe Santa from afar, and never go up and talk to him.
One visitor who needed no coaxing was 8-year-old Thomas Duemey of Ada, a regular at Awakening Minds’ studio in downtown Findlay. Thomas, who has classic autism, excitedly asked Santa about his favorite TV shows. He and Santa then practiced using their big voices, their smaller voices, and then their smallest voices before Santa’s tickles threw him into fits of laughter.
This was Sensitive Santa’s second year visiting the studio, and Crisp said lots of kids returned after having such a great experience last December.
“We actually trained Santa,” Crisp said. “He’s very patient.”
Griteman: 419-427-8477
Send an E-mail to brennagriteman
On Twitter: @BrennaGriteman

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Dec
23
Fri
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 23 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
24
Sat
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 24 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
25
Sun
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 25 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
26
Mon
4:30 pm Girl Talk @ Family Resource Center
Girl Talk @ Family Resource Center
Dec 26 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Emily Momberg, community support provider at the Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio, facilitates a Girl Talk group to teach girls ages 7-13 to empower, encourage and motivate themselves and others. Meetings are held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Family Resource Center office, 1941 Carlin St. For more information about joining the group, call the center at 419-422-8616 or contact Momberg at momberge@frcohio.com.
Dec
27
Tue
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 27 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
28
Wed
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 28 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Dec
29
Thu
1:00 pm Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Hardin County Historical Museum ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Dec 29 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
The Hardin County Historical Museum will present a Vintage Christmas through Dec. 30. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18. The museum is located at 223 N. Main St., Kenton. Christmas at the farm museum will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The event will feature sleigh rides, the Black Swamp Buggy Club and a visit from Santa. Admission is free. The museum is located on Fairground Road, Kenton.
Where are you at with your Christmas shopping?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company