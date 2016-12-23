Museum grant allows free play for all children

The Children’s Museum of Findlay has received a $10,000 grant to implement its CMF For All project, allowing families to visit the museum regardless of ability to pay admission costs.

Thanks to a Marathon Classic charitable grant, the museum is now able to allow any family admission at no charge through its CMF For All voucher program. Vouchers for free admission have been provided to area community service agencies and organizations for distribution to families.

“Play is one of the most natural ways for children to learn. We would like to ensure that every child has access to the Children’s Museum of Findlay to experience education in a dynamic environment,” said Linnea DiBerardino, the museum’s executive director.

“The opportunity to experience a free, interactive family activity is a welcome resource for Help Me Grow families,” said Stacy Shaw, Hancock County Family First Council and Help Me Grow coordinator.

The nonprofit Children’s Museum of Findlay features hands-on exhibits that help children up to 10 years old learn through a variety of activities tailored to their learning experience.

The Marathon Classic, presented by Owens Corning and O-I, is a women’s professional golf tournament on the LPGA Tour and was held July 14-17. Since 1984, it has donated more than $9.2 million to 160 local children’s charities.

