Church and Religious Events

Arlington UM

ARLINGTON — Arlington United Methodist Church, 230 N. Main St., Arlington, will hold two services on Christmas Eve, at 7 and 11 p.m., and one service on Christmas Day, beginning at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. Sunday, there will be a “Jesus’s Birthday Party” in the fellowship hall with refreshments. All events are open to the public. There will be no Sunday school on Christmas Day.

Central Church of Christ

Central Church of Christ, 307 E. Hardin St., invites the public to its Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Children are encouraged to attend with their families, so no child care will be provided. Christmas morning services will begin at 10 a.m. The church encourages families to plan their celebrations around this time on Christmas, as there is no better way to start off the holiday than meeting with the Family of God.

College First

College First Church of God will celebrate the birth of our Lord with candlelight worship services at 4, 7 and 9 p.m. today in the main building sanctuary at 1100 N. Main St., along with one contemporary worship service at 7 p.m. at Winebrenner Theological Seminary TLB, located at 950 N. Main St. The 4 p.m. service is designed for families with young children. Children will help lead worship, provide special music and re-enact the story of Jesus’s birth. Carol and candlelight services featuring traditional Christmas scriptures, lessons and carols will be held at 7 and 9 p.m. The worship choir will help lead in worship while Pastor William Reist brings the Christmas Eve message. Nursery care is available at the 4 and 7 p.m. services in the main building, as well as the 7 p.m. contemporary service.

First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St., will celebrate The Nativity of our Lord with two worship services tonight: a family service at 6:30 p.m. (with special music beginning at 6) and another service at 9:30 (music begins at 9). The choir will perform “The Shepherds” by John Ness Beck. On Christmas day, the congregation will worship at 9:30 a.m. (just one service this week). Holy Communion will be celebrated. There is no Sunday school.

First United

First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Ave., will host a traditional Christmas Eve candle lighting service at 7 p.m. tonight, with scripture and singing of favorite Christmas carols. The choir will sing “Joy to the World! The Lord is Come.” At 10 a.m. Sunday, the church will celebrate communion and hear the Rev. Bill Smith’s message, “Good News for Tough Times,” with the choir singing “Heaven Rejoices Today.” Both services are open to the public and the church is handicapped accessible.

Good Hope Lutheran

ARLINGTON — Good Hope Lutheran Church, 300 S. Main St., Arlington, will hold two Christmas Eve services this evening, both including Holy Communion, special music by the senior choir and the lighting of candles. The early service begins with special music at 6:30 p.m., and the service at 7. The later service begins at 10 p.m. Christmas Day worship begins at 10 a.m. with hymn singing.

McComb UM

McCOMB — Christmas Eve candlelight services at McComb United Methodist Church, 204 High St., McComb, will begin at 7 p.m. There will be no Sunday school on Christmas morning. Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to both services.

Mount Cory UM

MOUNT CORY — A combined Christmas Eve candlelight service for the Mount Cory and Pleasant View United Methodist churches will take place at 7 p.m. at Mount Cory United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Mount Cory. The service will include Christmas carols, scripture readings, and special music from the children’s choir and hand bell choir, and solo hand bell ringing by Emily Thomas. Communion will be served. The service, open to the community, will be led by Pastor Mark Fuerstenau.

St. Michael’s

St. Michael the Archangel Parish will host Christmas Eve Masses at 4 and 6:30 p.m. today at the main church, 750 Bright Road. The Festival of Carols for each service begins at 3:15 and 6 p.m., respectively. The downtown church, at 617 W. Main Cross St., will host Christmas Eve Masses at 10 p.m. and midnight. Christmas day Masses are 9 a.m. at the downtown church and 10 a.m. at the main church.

Trinity Baptist

Christmas Eve at Trinity Baptist Church, 7839 County Road 236, will include a one-hour candlelit service beginning at 5 p.m. featuring the bell choir, piano solos and vocal specials. The drama team will present the musical play “Reflections of Mary,” and Pastor Michael Spann will present a short devotional, “Mary’s Gifts.” A Christmas Day service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature musical selections by the combined adult and children’s choirs. Spann will offer a short message, “The Greatest Day of All the Years.” The church offers valet parking and special needs assistance at the front entrance. To request a ride, call 419-422-8462.

Trinity Episcopal

Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St., will offer two Christmas Eve services. Carols begin at 3:30 p.m. with Choral Eucharist at 4 p.m., and at 11 p.m., Solemn Eucharist of the Nativity with the Station at the Creche. On Christmas morning, the church will have Holy Eucharist at 9 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church, 935 W. Bigelow Ave., will hold Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4, 7 and 11 p.m. All services will include a sermon, Holy Communion, scripture lessons and hymns. At the 4 p.m. service, Special Blend (a ladies choir) and Ann Miller (playing the cello) will provide special music; at the 7 p.m. service, the Trinity Bells will provide special music. Christmas music will begin at 10:30 p.m. for the late service. The Trinity Brass and the senior choir will provide special music at this service. Worship begins at 10 a.m. Christmas morning and will include lessons and carols, as well as Holy Communion. The worship service on Jan. 1 will be at 10 a.m.

West Independence UM

FOSTORIA — West Independence United Methodist Church, 22876 U.S. 224, Fostoria, will offer two special Christmas Eve services. The 4 p.m. service will provide an opportunity for children to join together in celebrating Jesus’s birth with the symbols of the season. A traditional Christmas Eve service of music and word begins at 9 p.m., concluding with a candlelight service. The public is invited to attend either or both of the Christmas Eve services. At 9 a.m. Christmas morning, the church will celebrate the birth of Christ through music and word. This will be followed by a short open house celebration in the family life center. Nursery care service will be provided at Sunday’s service and during the candlelight service.

Zion UM

A Christmas Eve candlelight service at Zion United Methodist Church, 9009 Ohio 12 West, will be held at 9:30 p.m. The public is also invited to join the congregation for Christmas morning worship at 10:45 a.m.

Comments

comments