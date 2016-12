Saturday calendar

TODAY

50 North, closed, fitness center open, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., with key fob, no classes.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed book, 7:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; women’s New Beginnings open discussion, 10 a.m., Pioneer Club; Big Book open discussion, 10:30 a.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 10 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave., Gamblers Anonymous, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

50 North, closed.

Alcoholics Anonymous, open lead, 10:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; Sunday night meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave., open 2-5 Christmas Day; Open Arms Cocaine Anonymous, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 7-8 p.m.

MONDAY

Focus on Friends, closed.

50 North, closed; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m., with key fob; no classes.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s Serenity open discussion, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church.

Celebrate Recovery, meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Church north campus, 620 N. Main St.

