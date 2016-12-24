Volunteers give Christmas — and gas — away

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

“Let your good deeds shine out for all to see.” – Matthew 5:16

Three days before Christmas, Jamie Bracy stopped at a Findlay gas station before setting out on Interstate 75 toward Toledo.

The Van Buren woman was taking her daughter, who has heart problems, to see a doctor. She had $7 to put toward gas.

As she began to exit her vehicle to fuel up, a volunteer from StoneBridge Church of God offered to pump her gas and told her he’d be filling the tank and covering today’s charge.

“I don’t know how to thank you,” Bracy said to James Knox of Carey, the volunteer. “I’m going to sit here and cry.”

On the opposite side of the pump, volunteer Melinda Hostetler of Findlay was having a similar experience.

Kathi Zehende had stopped for gas after finishing her shift as a cafeteria worker at Whirlpool. The grandmother of 18 was headed home with plans for this weekend’s Christmas gathering on her mind. She was so touched by the church’s random act of kindness that first she asked if they would accept a donation. Then she asked if they allowed visitors.

“She said, ‘Can I hug you? Can I hug you again?'” Hostetler recalled of the overwhelmed Zehende.

Similar scenarios have been playing out all around town over the past three days and this morning as StoneBridge marks the third year of its “Give Christmas Away” program.

The church planned its gas giveaway at four locations over four days, spending a total of $3,000, explained operations manager Kelly Galer. About a dozen volunteers were present at each day’s assigned gas station for an “opportunity to just make somebody smile,” she said.

“The goal is for it to be as much a surprise blessing as possible,” said volunteer Stephanie Schack. “Usually people are kind of shocked at first.”

“The gas station thing has been a real positive and unexpected thing for people,” agreed lead pastor Michael Wise.

Indeed, Knox, the volunteer from Carey, fondly recalled an encounter during last year’s program involving the first car that pulled up. He said the driver was on her way to Detroit to visit her grandmother and had less than $5 to spend on gas. The driver immediately called her grandmother to share her good fortune, and the woman on the other line referred to her granddaughter’s chance encounter as a “Christmas miracle.”

During Thursday’s event, the first two drivers Knox met insisted on donating more money back to the church than was put into their tanks.

Pastor Wise said the “Give Christmas Away” program is the perfect opportunity to flip what has become the consumer-based nature of Christmas from “what am I getting?” to “what am I giving?”

He said the real message of Christmas is that God gave the greatest gift of all in his son, and the church works to remind the community of this message through small gifts — especially from Thanksgiving through the new year. Aside from this week’s ambush-style gas giveaway, the church partners with local agencies including City Mission and CHOPIN Hall for its Christmas giving tree.

“Give Christmas Away” is funded through a line item in the church’s mission budget, which provides community outreach. It began years ago as StoneBridge’s “Be Rich” campaign, which sought donations from the congregation for projects such as this, Wise said.

Christmas Eve services at StoneBridge Church of God, located at 2111 Stonehedge Drive, will be held at 5 and 7 p.m. this evening. They include candle lighting, contemporary music and kids’ programs, and the public is welcome. There will be no services on Christmas Day.

As Thursday’s gas giveaway wound down and volunteers prepared to pack up for the day, Wise reflected on the day’s outreach and the lives touched by the program:

“We just want people to know that God loves them. That they matter,” he said. “That’s the message of Christmas.”

