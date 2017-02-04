Bluffton community garage sales set

BLUFFTON — The SHANNON Service Club of Bluffton and the Bluffton Senior Citizen Center will both host community garage sales this month.

The SHANNON (Sharing Hopes and Nourishing Needs of Neighbors) club’s annual garage and craft sale will be held from 4:30-8 p.m. Feb. 24 and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at The Centre of Bluffton, 601 N. Main St. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is free.

A Ted’s Market chicken barbecue dinner will also be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the centre. The cost of the meal is $8.50 per person and includes a half-chicken, baked potato, green beans and roll. Dine-in or carryout are available. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door, and a ticket also allows free admission to the garage/craft sale that night only.

Anyone interested in booth space should call Connie at 419-233-2757. For dinner tickets, call Joan at 419-358-0486. Tickets can also be purchased at Polished, Greg’s Pharmacy and the Bluffton senior center.

This is the group’s major fundraiser for the year. All proceeds go to help youth, elderly and community projects and families with emergency needs in Bluffton.

An additional fundraiser during the weekend will be a 25/75 drawing to help defray medical and other costs Deb Bollenbacher has experienced during her illness of Transverse Myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord.) She is confined to a wheelchair and has no movement of her legs and feet. She and her husband, Duane, are co-founders of the SHANNON Club. Tickets will be sold during the sale with the drawing scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25.

The senior center is also hosting its annual garage sale. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. The senior center is located at 132 N. Main St., Bluffton.

