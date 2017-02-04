Church and Religious Events

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Blanchard Avenue Pentecostal
The Blanchard Avenue Pentecostal Church of God, 1701 Blanchard Ave., will host its monthly Weston Price Nutritional Seminar at 7 p.m. Monday. This month’s seminar will feature the documentary movie dealing with vaccine-injured children titled “Vaxxed — From Cover Up To Catastrophe.”

First Lutheran
This week, First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St., will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany with the Gospel lesson from Matthew 5: 13-20. Members will be asked to consider themselves as “salt and light.” The senior choir anthem will be Howard Helvey’s arrangement of “This Little Light of Mine.” The church will host this week’s community dinner featuring chili with cheese and crackers, fresh fruit and homemade salads and desserts.

First Presbyterian, Findlay
The First Presbyterian Artist Series will present soprano Kate Pomrenke at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the church, 2330 S. Main St. The performance is free and open to the public, although a goodwill offering will be received. Pomrenke is pursuing a master of music in vocal performance at Bowling Green State University. She won first place in the graduate division of the Conrad Art Song Competition last spring and third place in The Marni Nixon International Vocal Competition. She will present various works by Mozart, Poulenc, Puccini, Rorem, Wolf and others, accompanied by Benjamin Crook on the piano and Brent Neuenschwander on the organ.

First Presbyterian, Fostoria
FOSTORIA — First Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Fremont St., Fostoria, will hold a celebration and memorial of the life of longtime servant of the church Jim Hardie at 11 a.m. today. A luncheon will follow the service in Harrison Hall. On Sunday, the chancel choir will sing a John Ferguson arrangement of “Canticle of the Turning,” first performed at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota. It is based on a popular Irish tune, “Star of the County Down.” The Presbyterian Women will hear Ann Wedge discuss “Who is Jesus” from the viewpoint of Saint Luke from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14. All are welcome to attend.

King’s Parish
ARCADIA — Revivalist Ric Wright will join King’s Parish Church, 205 Jefferson St., Arcadia, for several awakening “Holy Spirit Revival” events beginning this weekend. Sunday’s revivals are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additional revivals will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Free nursery care is available. More information about the church is available at www.kingsparishoh.com or on Facebook at kingsparishohio.

Mount Blanchard UM
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Scout Sunday will be observed during this week’s 10:30 a.m. worship at Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St.

Our Lady of Consolation
CAREY — The Our Lady of Consolation volunteer bakery will be featuring chili, ham and bean and chicken noodle soup, all sold in quart containers, to mark Super Bowl weekend. The bakery is under the direction of Father Paul Faroh. Other treats for sale include chocolate-covered marshmallows and caramel mallow squares, four kinds of pizza and homemade potato chips, apple strudel, noodles and Father Paul’s spaghetti sauce, and various pies, breakfast treats, cookies and breads. The sales office, located in the information booth across from the OLC Basilica, 315 Clay St., Carey, will be open from 4-7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds will go toward the heating and air conditioning system at the OLC School.

St. Paul’s UM
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday titled “Finding Meaning Every Monday: Secrets to a Satisfying Week.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Truck Stop Ministries
NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present Peggy Richardson and His Servants in a dinner concert Feb. 12. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road at Interstate 75 and Ohio 18, North Baltimore.

Unitarian Universalist
The Unitarian Universalist Church, 2415 N. Main St., will celebrate the 51st anniversary of the “Star Trek” adventure at 10 a.m. Sunday. David Shine’s presentation “How Star Trek Led Me to Unitarian Universalist … or What Would Jean-Luc Do?” will celebrate the Earth, the sky and all of the universe. Following the service, members and guests will carpool to the Islamic Center of Toledo for a 2 p.m. community prayer service of peace, love and serenity.

Vanlue Community Church
VANLUE — Vanlue Community Church will host a Valentine’s Day-themed luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The church is located at the corner of East Main and Main Cross strees in Vanlue. Everyone is invited and the event is free.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Feb
4
Sat
all-day Made In Ada Wilson Football Fest... @ Ada, Ohio
Made In Ada Wilson Football Fest... @ Ada, Ohio
Feb 4 all-day
More information: http://thecourier.com/local-news/2017/01/30/ada-festival-to-kick-off-super-bowl-weekend/
8:00 am Van Buren Presbyterian Church Gr... @ Van Buren Presbyterian Church
Van Buren Presbyterian Church Gr... @ Van Buren Presbyterian Church
Feb 4 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Van Buren Presbyterian Church’s 11th annual Groundhog Day Pancake Breakfast, featuring unlimited servings of pancakes along with fresh-ground whole-hog sausage, will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 4. The gospel group Living Water from Wharton will also be performing during the breakfast. Freewill donations will be accepted. The church is located at 207 W. Market St., Van Buren.
10:00 am Animal Tracks and Signs @ Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
Animal Tracks and Signs @ Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve
Feb 4 @ 10:00 am
Animal tracks and signs will be discussed during a program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. There will be a trail hike to view animal tracks and signs to determine which animals are out. Participants can make an animal track. The family program requires a $2 per person registration fee by 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The program will be held with a minimum of six participants. For more information, call the Hancock Park District office at 419-425-7275.
11:00 am Saponi-Catawba Tribe Quarterly M... @ Circleville Public Library
Saponi-Catawba Tribe Quarterly M... @ Circleville Public Library
Feb 4 @ 11:00 am
The quarterly meeting of the Saponi-Catawba Tribe of the Ohio Valley Sioux will meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 in the meeting room at the Circleville Public Library, 1160 N. Court St. The tribe has members in the Findlay and Fostoria areas. For more information, contact Richard Haithcock at 937-532-4676.
12:00 pm Ray Heverling Charity Ice Bowl @ Riverbend Recreation Area
Ray Heverling Charity Ice Bowl @ Riverbend Recreation Area
Feb 4 @ 12:00 pm
The 12th annual Ray Heverling Charity Ice Bowl, hosted by the Disc Golf Community Association, will benefit the Family Center of Findlay-Hancock County. The event, for players of all skill levels, will be held Saturday at Riverbend Recreation Area. The event will include an 18-hole round of disc golf and two temporary baskets. A fire and hot drinks will be available. Children who participate must be accompanied by a participating adult. Participants should meet at Shelter 3. Check-in is at noon and play begins at 1 p.m. Registration is $20 per participant and can be made at the tournament. For more information, contact Dale Wirt at dalewirt73@yahoo.com or 419-889-9567.
10:26 pm St. Wendelin Action Auction @ Stacy’s Place
St. Wendelin Action Auction @ Stacy’s Place
Feb 4 @ 10:26 pm – 11:26 pm
FOSTORIA — Fancy fun is headed to Fostoria during St. Wendelin Catholic School’s 33rd annual Action Auction. Themed “Ties & Tiaras,” the event, slated for Feb. 4, will move to Stacy’s Place this year, 625 Plaza Drive. While attendees are supporting St. Wendelin students through their donations and bidding, development director Jeannette Lee said they will be treated like royalty. “We’re not asking you to dress all black-tie, but you can if you want,” she said. “It’s more of a fun and relaxed setting so if you want to wear jeans, wear jeans.” Tiaras and ties will be available for purchase at the door for those looking to spruce up their outfits at the last minute. The event begins with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be available until 6:30 and a buffet dinner, catered by Special Occasions Catering, will be served from 6:30-8. The live auction will follow and features tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Toledo Zoo passes, Kalahari Resort packages, furniture pieces and accessories, jewelry, gift certificates, golf packages, a kayak, bicycles and more. Artworks created by students, which Lee said typically generate a “bidding war,” will also be auctioned. To add to the fun, the Raffle King and Raffle Princesses will be selling tickets for three different raffles — a money tree, 30 gift boxes and a “Key to Family Fun” box — during the silent auction. Last year’s event raised a total of $65,411 through auction items and another $81,750 through a separate appeal — STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). Lee said these funds go specifically toward the STEM Initiative and have previously been used to purchase items such as textbooks and Chromebooks. Funds garnered from the auction itself are put toward the school for improvements, teacher enhancements and other “necessary costs to keep the school running.” “St. Wendelin Catholic School exists to provide a welcoming, faith-based family environment that prepares our students spiritually, academically, physically and socially to think and act as leaders enabling them to succeed in achieving their life goals in faith, family and service to others,” Lee said. While the auction serves as one of the three major fundraisers for St. Wendelin, along with the St. Wendelin Festival in June and the Reverse Raffle in November, Lee said it’s also meant to be a “fun-filled evening for our guests.” “We listened to what our guests were saying and decided to make a few changes,” she said, citing the new raffle items and the theme. Possibly the most notable change this year is the shift in venue. In the past, the event has been hosted at the school; however, this year the auction moves to Stacy’s Place. Lee said this decision was made to prevent scheduling conflicts with sporting events and to allow easier accessibility for guests. “We never take for granted the generosity that Fostoria businesses provide when it comes to supporting students. Our students, in turn, give back to the community by committing to stewardship hour projects,” Lee said, explaining students completed 4,512 community service hours in 2016 — 1,612 hours beyond the required amount. “We are appreciative and blessed to be in a community that believes in our youth.” Dessert and coffee will be served from 8:30-10:30 p.m. and the bar will remain open until the event ends at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the parish office, 323 N. Wood St., through Feb. 3. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information, call the parish office at 419-435-6692 or visit www.stwendelin.org.
Feb
5
Sun
1:30 pm Funday Sunday: Magical Music @ Mazza Museum
Funday Sunday: Magical Music @ Mazza Museum
Feb 5 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
February’s “Funday Sunday” program at the Mazza Museum will have a “Magical Music” theme and include a presentation by students from the Findlay High School Symphony Orchestra, as well as students from Glenwood and Donnell middle schools. The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Ken Pressel, the musical director for the orchestra, will be at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum with several students and will offer introductions of the musicians and instruments. The musicians will host an “instrument petting zoo” that will give guests a chance to touch and sample the musical instruments available, including the violin, cello and bass. Visitors also will get a chance to create their own music on a piano and have it recorded to be played back for them. Other activity stations will include art projects, face painting and a gaming station where participants can win prizes.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company