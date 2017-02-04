Church and Religious Events

Blanchard Avenue Pentecostal

The Blanchard Avenue Pentecostal Church of God, 1701 Blanchard Ave., will host its monthly Weston Price Nutritional Seminar at 7 p.m. Monday. This month’s seminar will feature the documentary movie dealing with vaccine-injured children titled “Vaxxed — From Cover Up To Catastrophe.”

First Lutheran

This week, First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St., will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany with the Gospel lesson from Matthew 5: 13-20. Members will be asked to consider themselves as “salt and light.” The senior choir anthem will be Howard Helvey’s arrangement of “This Little Light of Mine.” The church will host this week’s community dinner featuring chili with cheese and crackers, fresh fruit and homemade salads and desserts.

First Presbyterian, Findlay

The First Presbyterian Artist Series will present soprano Kate Pomrenke at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the church, 2330 S. Main St. The performance is free and open to the public, although a goodwill offering will be received. Pomrenke is pursuing a master of music in vocal performance at Bowling Green State University. She won first place in the graduate division of the Conrad Art Song Competition last spring and third place in The Marni Nixon International Vocal Competition. She will present various works by Mozart, Poulenc, Puccini, Rorem, Wolf and others, accompanied by Benjamin Crook on the piano and Brent Neuenschwander on the organ.

First Presbyterian, Fostoria

FOSTORIA — First Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Fremont St., Fostoria, will hold a celebration and memorial of the life of longtime servant of the church Jim Hardie at 11 a.m. today. A luncheon will follow the service in Harrison Hall. On Sunday, the chancel choir will sing a John Ferguson arrangement of “Canticle of the Turning,” first performed at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota. It is based on a popular Irish tune, “Star of the County Down.” The Presbyterian Women will hear Ann Wedge discuss “Who is Jesus” from the viewpoint of Saint Luke from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14. All are welcome to attend.

King’s Parish

ARCADIA — Revivalist Ric Wright will join King’s Parish Church, 205 Jefferson St., Arcadia, for several awakening “Holy Spirit Revival” events beginning this weekend. Sunday’s revivals are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additional revivals will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Free nursery care is available. More information about the church is available at www.kingsparishoh.com or on Facebook at kingsparishohio.

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Scout Sunday will be observed during this week’s 10:30 a.m. worship at Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St.

Our Lady of Consolation

CAREY — The Our Lady of Consolation volunteer bakery will be featuring chili, ham and bean and chicken noodle soup, all sold in quart containers, to mark Super Bowl weekend. The bakery is under the direction of Father Paul Faroh. Other treats for sale include chocolate-covered marshmallows and caramel mallow squares, four kinds of pizza and homemade potato chips, apple strudel, noodles and Father Paul’s spaghetti sauce, and various pies, breakfast treats, cookies and breads. The sales office, located in the information booth across from the OLC Basilica, 315 Clay St., Carey, will be open from 4-7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds will go toward the heating and air conditioning system at the OLC School.

St. Paul’s UM

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday titled “Finding Meaning Every Monday: Secrets to a Satisfying Week.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Truck Stop Ministries

NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present Peggy Richardson and His Servants in a dinner concert Feb. 12. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road at Interstate 75 and Ohio 18, North Baltimore.

Unitarian Universalist

The Unitarian Universalist Church, 2415 N. Main St., will celebrate the 51st anniversary of the “Star Trek” adventure at 10 a.m. Sunday. David Shine’s presentation “How Star Trek Led Me to Unitarian Universalist … or What Would Jean-Luc Do?” will celebrate the Earth, the sky and all of the universe. Following the service, members and guests will carpool to the Islamic Center of Toledo for a 2 p.m. community prayer service of peace, love and serenity.

Vanlue Community Church

VANLUE — Vanlue Community Church will host a Valentine’s Day-themed luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The church is located at the corner of East Main and Main Cross strees in Vanlue. Everyone is invited and the event is free.

