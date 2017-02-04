Saturday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-noon; basic cycling mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; cardio mix class, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Nagashi Do, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed book, 7:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; women’s New Beginnings open discussion, 10 a.m., Pioneer Club; Big Book open discussion, 10:30 a.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 10 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Fort Findlay DAR, Presidents’ Day luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Jim Taylor will present “Presidents’ Wives,” Zion United Methodist Church, 9009 Ohio 12 West.

SUNDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous, open lead, 10:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; Sunday night meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club.

New Riegel American Legion, all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., adults, $6; ages 10 and under, $1; open to public, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion.

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blanchard River Archaeology Club, meeting, 2-4:30 p.m., University of Findlay, Alumni Memorial Union, Endly Room; 2017 surface find awards.

Al-Anon, meeting, 7 p.m., Flashover Indoor Sports Center, 11600 Hancock County 99.

