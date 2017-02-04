YMCA names family, youth of the year

Tonya, Mike and Aubrey Hayes received the YMCA Family of the Year award during the Findlay Family YMCA’s 129th annual meeting Tuesday at the Marathon Auditorium of Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Youth of the Year honors went to Jordan Trenkamp, while Matt Ball and Shawn Jordan were named volunteers of the year for their dedication to the judo program.

Tony Hixon, Dr. Tom Zaciewski and Brandi Laurita were elected to serve three-year board terms, while Ben Anderson, Chris Webb, Kurt Heminger and Denise Thomas were appointed to serve one-year terms. JJ Preston, Brad Longberry, Paul Worstell and Mike Leland were appointed to serve three-year terms.

Paul Sears and Jensen Hiegel were recognized for their service to the board.

Officers were also elected and include: president, Mike Needler Jr.; vice president, Preston; secretary, Thomas; and treasurer, Jamie Stall.

