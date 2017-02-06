Council expands youth-led prevention initiatives

BY JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

Although there have been changes through the years, the Hancock County Community Partnership’s mission continues to be about substance abuse prevention and mental health promotion.

According to Zach Thomas, director of education for the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, the group is still comprised of concerned citizens who focus on the evaluation and promotion of effective prevention programs regarding alcohol, tobacco and other drug abuse, other addictions, and mental health.

The partnership has its own structure under the umbrella of the ADAMHS board.

“There’s a partnership council and representation from 13 sectors of the community,” said Thomas.

It’s similar to the systems that guided the partnership when it first formed in the early 1990s, he noted. Community sectors represented include business, civic/volunteer group, government, health care, law enforcement, media, other organizations, parent, religious/fraternal organization, school, young adult ages 18-25, youth and an organization that serves youth.

“One that we added was the 18- to 25-year-old sector because it’s a really critical sector,” he said, particularly if they’re not yet in college or working. “It’s a hard sector to try and reach.”

The council meets at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the ADAMHS board office, 438 Carnahan Ave.

“Really, the idea with those sectors is they come to the table bringing their perspective, what they see happening,” Thomas explained.

The council does not deliver direct services, but contracts with Family Resource Centers for the in-school delivery of services, said Thomas.

In response to the growing epidemic of opiate use in the community, the partnership established the Hancock County Opiate Task Force in 2010, which has gone on to open recovery homes, expand treatment options and push awareness and prevention programs in schools. The partnership is also active in the “I Am Enough” campaign, a prosocial movement that promotes positive life choices.

“What we’re so excited about right now, we received a grant from the Marathon Classic golf outing,” said Thomas.

He said those funds will be used to expand the youth-led prevention program in the Findlay City and Hancock County schools.

The partnership will be working with school administrators and youth leaders to explain the Risk and Protective Factor Framework. The more protective factors are increased and risk factors reduced, the more likely unhealthy behavior and its associated problems can be prevented, said Thomas.

The partnership will discuss the framework and how prosocial involvement can help be a protective factor, then have students develop an idea for their school.

“It could be something that they want to expand the message on, say, around prom and graduation time. We will guide them through that process and make sure that it follows good prevention science, then they’ll get some cash to move that project forward,” said Thomas.

If a group submits a project that doesn’t follow good prevention science, Thomas said they won’t be denied funds. “We are going to help them understand and tweak it so it’s right,” he said.

The council also continues to award prevention and wellness mini-grants.

Past grants have aided Red Ribbon Week activities, Youth-Led Prevention Organization for a year-long anti-drug campaign and staff training on drug use education and prevention.

“It’s (the partnership) still around and still working. There’s definitely a place for anybody if they want to get involved,” said Debra Arce, who serves as the religious/fraternal organization representative.

Online: www.yourpathtohealth.org/community-partnership/

