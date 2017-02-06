Frogs swim through first season

The Findlay Family YMCA’s new recreational swim team, the Frogs, is competing in the Northwest Ohio YMCA League.

The YMCA currently has 32 swimmers ranging in age from 4-14 who have competed in meets at the Bucyrus, Van Wert and Tiffin YMCAs. The team still has the meets at the St. Francis YMCA in Michigan and the Wapakoneta YMCA before concluding its season with the Champs Regional YMCA meet at Bowling Green State University.

The team focuses on the skills needed in competitive swimming while developing character traits to be successful.

For more information about upcoming swim meets, contact Erin Fishpaw, aquatic director, at efishpaw@findlayymca.com.

