A 10,000-pound mobile food pantry will be held Saturday at Kuss Filtration, 2150 Industrial Drive.

Participants should arrive at 7 a.m. to receive a number and complete paperwork. Distribution will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and will continue until all of the food has been given away.

A representative from each family must attend to receive food; one person will not be able to receive food for multiple families.

