Monday calendar

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave., fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; cardio energizer, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; community bingo, 10 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; art class: oil painting, 10:30 a.m., fee and registration required; lunch, braised pork chops, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 4:30-5:25 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; boot camp 45, 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Bible study, 7-8 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s Serenity open discussion, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open discussion, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church.

Ladies of the Elks Bridge, 1 p.m., Elks Lodge; hostess: Bonnie Scheib at 419-423-0828.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Church north campus, 620 N. Main St., open to the public.

