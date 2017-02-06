Prevention agency forges lifelong partnerships

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

There was a time when the Hancock County Community Partnership had a hand in everything from Red Ribbon celebrations de­signed to promote healthy life­styles to Drugs Don’t Work in Ohio trainings for the business community.

“The partnership did a lot in a short amount of time early on,” said Ginny Williams, who at one time was the partnership’s systems developer.

More than 25 years later, the community partnership remains active and is still dedicated to substance abuse prevention and mental health promotion.

“It’s still around and still addressing the problems of today,” said Zach Thomas, director of education for the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

The partnership now exists as a committee of the board, he explained.

“Their primary work is still all the prevention work that happens, but because the funding is not as significant, they’ve changed their focus to doing less of the Red Ribbon activities or large, community-based events, to looking at environmental prevention,” Thomas said.

That approach changes how people manage issues within their community, he explained.

“A very classic example would be seatbelt laws, so it’s safety for everyone,” said Thomas.

“Medication collection boxes (which the partnership helped bring about), they teach the proper way to dispose of medication,” he said. “And it’s an opportunity for changing the environment through activities and through policy changes. So that’s an example of the types of things they’re working on.”

In the beginning

In 1989, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Substance Abuse Pre­vention announced a new com­munity partnership grant pro­gram as part of the War on Drugs legislation. The money was meant to help communities work together to address the substance abuse problem as a cohesive team.

Phil Atkins, a founding member of the partnership, was at a state prevention conference when he first heard about the program. He teamed up with Precia Stuby to write the grant application. At the time, Stuby was still new to her job as deputy director of the ADAMHS board. She has since been named executive director of the agency.

A total of 250 communities na­tionwide obtained funding through the program. Hancock County earned the highest score of the 11 recipients in Ohio and received an $800,000, five-year grant.

It was a significant amount, said Williams, who now serves on the ADAMHS board. She credited the government program for having the insight to help bring people from different areas together for the good of the community.

With the formation of the Hancock County Community Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention, the first order of business was to build the coalition. Office space was acquired and two full-time staff members were hired, including Williams and Debra Arce, administrator.

The systems represented different segments of the community and included business, education, medical, human and social services, treatment, judicial, law enforcement and government.

Growing pains

Atkins would later say in an article marking the partnership’s 10th anniversary that there was conflict at the beginning.

“We were trying to decide what the group should be about. There was con­fusion about our identity and what our role was,” he said.

Williams agreed: “Now it seems second nature in Hancock County for everybody to collaborate and everybody make their resources stretch further. But in those early days it was very foreign for people to come together at the same table and work together and share ideas, because people wanted their own identity.”

A lot of the early days were spent building relationships.

“We were trying to help people understand that if the Lincoln Center and the Hutson Center came together at the same table, it wasn’t going to eliminate them from providing their own services,” said Williams. “The feds always called it, you’ve got to address your turf wars. And that’s a lot of what we did early on.”

Arce noted that the concept for the partnership was prevention for a lifetime.

“So it was important that what we did and what we did through the systems addressed folks no matter where they were in their lives,” she said. “Our job was not to provide prevention services, but to engage everyone in being responsible.”

At the time, prevention was offered through the Lincoln Center, Family Service of Hancock County and the John C. Hutson Center. The three agencies came together in 1998 to form Century Health.

“We’d bring everybody together and say, ‘OK, what do we need to have in place so that these things can happen,'” said Arce. “And I think at that time, too, people were comfortable with the idea of prevention for kids, so a lot of our visibility early on was really youth-focused, because people understood that.”

The Lifestyle Risk Reduction model of prevention was adopted, which is based on people knowing their risks and making healthy choices. The partnership also started coordinating the local Red Ribbon campaign and promoting TWYKAA (Talking With Your Kids About Alcohol) trainings.

It wasn’t long before the group received statewide attention. In 1991, the partnership received a Community Wheel Award from Ohio Parents For Drug-Free Youth, for the Red Ribbon campaign.

Paragon the Pig was adopted as the partnership’s mascot in 1992.

Drugs Don’t Work in Ohio trainings were developed for the business community in 1994. The following year, a total of 25 businesses, representing more than 15,000 employees, attended training sessions.

“Reality Check,” a local youth-oriented talk show, premiered in 1995 on Continental Cablevision channel 33. Local and area high school and University of Findlay students served as panelists who addressed pertinent social issues. The show received several awards, including the Image Award for Excel­lence in Educational Broad­casting from the Ohio Cable Television Association, and the National Beacon Award and the Ohio Image Award for Excellence in Community Service, both from the National Cable Television As­sociation.

End of the grant

The five-year federal grant expired at the end of 1995.

“We hoped it would continue, but we never knew,” said Arce.

“And I think in those early days, too, as each year of the grant went by, there was that reality of how are we going to fund this,” Williams added. “Are we still going to be in existence? That reality in keeping community members invested in the concept and the process the closer we got to the end of the funding cycle was more and more of a factor.”

The ADAMHS board, which had served as the fiscal agent for the partnership since its inception, decided to continue its association with the group and provide funding. The decision made sense, said Arce, as the two agencies fit together and worked well.

“Precia Stuby gets a lot of credit for it. She was very much in favor of continuing,” Arce said. “Precia was very vocal at board meetings. And Phyllis Putnam, the executive director at the time, they both felt strongly that community-wide prevention and community-based prevention was important and was a way for us to continue to make the impact that needed to be made.”

The partnership gained several new duties, including public information and the addition of mental health prevention programs and services.

The ADAMHS board also awarded $25,000 to the partnership, to be distributed locally in the form of mini-grants for prevention and education initiatives.

“With the board funding, we became responsible for mental health education and awareness, and that was when we saw probably more of the Mental Health Month activities, Mental Illness Awareness Week in the fall,” said Arce.

The Operation Care and Life­saver campaigns both began in 1996, de­signed to keep high school students safe during prom season.

The partnership also sponsored Brown Bag lunches for seniors who would bring in their medications to review with a pharmacist.

“I mean, that was a really new concept, but that was something that fit into our scope,” said Arce. “But again, we weren’t the ones to provide the service. Like Ginny said, we organized it, we brought the people together, we promoted it, we did everything we could to make sure it happened, and then from there, the people who were the experts provided the service.”

