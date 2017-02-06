WWII discussion is today at Bluffton Senior Center

BLUFFTON — A program on the “Monuments Men” will be presented at 9:30 a.m. today at the Bluffton Senior Center, 132 N. Main St.

Speakers H.W. and Betty Enderle will recount the story of the professors, museum curators and art restorers who left their careers during World War II to join the Allies as rescuers of art looted by the Nazis.

There is no charge to attend and the program is open to the public.

