Bereavement group sets self-care health fair

Bridge Bereavement Services will be offering a presentation and health fair to explain the importance of self-care when dealing with the loss of a loved one from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St.

Topics will include massage, aromatherapy and essential oils, humor, blood pressure checks, mood-lifting desserts and tips and tools to ensure self-care.

The self-care health fair is part of the Living Through Loss presentation series, a nine-month educational series that explains how to deal with the loss of a loved one. Registration is appreciated by Feb. 17 by calling 419-423-5351 or emailing bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.

