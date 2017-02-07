Museums present Black History Month program

The Hancock Historical Museum, in collaboration with the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center, will host a program for Black History Month from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the historical museum, 422 W. Sandusky St.

Reita Adams Smith will talk about her ancestor, David Adams, who owned a barber shop across from the Hancock County Courthouse and was instrumental in the Underground Railroad.

The program also marks the opening of the museum’s new Underground Railroad exhibit.

There will be activities and crafts for children and a multicultural scavenger hunt will be held. There is a $1 admission charge.

