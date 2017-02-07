Tuesday calendar

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging, 10-11 a.m., University of Findlay Koehler Center; free blood pressure checks, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; lunch, chicken cordon bleu, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; bridge, 12:30-4 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; euchre/pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m.; 50 North Hikers, Litzenberg Heritage Trail, south side, 1 p.m., registration required; Second Stage/Readers Theater, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; ; line dance lessons, 6-7 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m., with Darleen Frances, $2 for dance and line dance lessons.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; 12×12 open discussion, noon, Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; women’s open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 7:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion/Big Book split, 8 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore.
Findlay Ministerial Association, noon meeting, St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Marian Room, agenda item: 2017 Backyard Mission Trip.
Celebrate Recovery, pizza and fellowship, 6 p.m., lesson and sharing, 7 p.m., New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St.
Seneca County Genealogical Society, meeting, Tiffin-Seneca Public Library, Frost-Kalnow Room; speaker: Mike Gilbert; topic: 72nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, the Sandusky/Seneca County Civil War regiment.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, support group meeting for those living with mental illness, friends and family ages 18 and older, 7-8:30 p.m., ADAMHS Board Office, 438 Carnahan Ave.
Family Al-Anon, meeting, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St.
Feb 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Bluffton Public Library’s annual Hot Tea Tuesdays begins today and continues throughout the months of January and February. Patrons are invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays for a free cup of hot tea and cookie while they visit the library, located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.
Feb 7 @ 11:00 am
Julie Friesen, director of programs at Community Justice Initiatives in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, will speak about “The Elmira Case Film” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. She will discuss a documentary film about how a drunken rampage in 1974 in Elmira, Ontario, helped to launch the worldwide restorative justice movement and also began her agency’s work in restorative justice. The event is free.
Feb 7 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Transitions, a program on early stage memory loss, will be presented from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa. Linda Pollitz, program manager for the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, will present. Persons who are experiencing forgetfulness, mild confusion or difficulty finding the right words are most likely to benefit. Registration is requested by calling the library at 419-523-3747.
Feb 7 @ 6:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Story time sessions for preschoolers ages 3-5 will resume Tuesday at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. Sessions are offered from 6:30-7:15 p.m. weekly. Story time is on a drop-in basis, registration is not required. Children enjoy books, finger plays, music and crafts. Call the library at 419-293-2425 for more information.
Feb 7 @ 7:30 pm
Findlay City Schools’ All-City Orchestra Festival which will showcase string players in grades 6 through 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be in Findlay High School’s gymnasium and is free and open to the public.
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
A tractor safety and machinery operation certification course will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 8 through March 15 at Hardin County Extension Office, 1021 Lima St., Kenton. An exam will conclude the course, along with a hands-on operation skills course component, on Saturday, March 18, at the Hardin County Fairgrounds as part of the Community Farm Safety Day planned by Farm Bureau. Those interested in the Tractor Safety and Machinery Operation course should call the Hardin County Extension office at 419-674-2297 by Jan. 25. Cost to participate is $40, which includes manuals, handouts and certification card. Course will be limited to 25 participants. Offered by Ohio State University Extension, the certification course is recommended for youth ages 14-15. Younger ages can observe the class, but are not eligible to be certified until age 14. Older youth can participate at the recommendation of their parent or employer. The federal government prohibits 14 and 15-year-olds from operating farm tractors and attached powered equipment unless they are working on a farm owned/operated by their parent or legal guardian, or they have completed an approved safe tractor and machinery operation-training program.
