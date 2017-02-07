Workshop scheduled for beginning beekeepers

LIMA — The Northwest Ohio Beekeeping Association will hold a beginning beekeeping workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ohio State University at Lima, Life and Physical Sciences Building, room 100.

The workshop is designed for people who would like to get started in beekeeping or those who have had previous beekeeping experience and want to get back into the practice. Topics covered will include basic honeybee biology, races of bees, how to start a hive, equipment and keeping bees in a residential setting.

The cost is $30 and includes membership in the beekeeping association and a book. To register, call Dwight Wilson at 419-722-1953, Jamie Walters at 419-438-7335 or Tim Arheit at 419-371-1742, or email Arheit at tarheit@honeyrunapiaries.com.

