Graphic novel talk planned
Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
OTTAWA — The graphic novel “Ghost” will be discussed from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.
The novel, by Raina Telgemeier, features a young character coping with cystic fibrosis.
Participants will also make a skull and bones with sugar cubes. Bring a container to transport your creation home.
The library is located at 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa. Call 419- 523-3747 for more information.