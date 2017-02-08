Graphic novel talk planned

OTTAWA — The graphic novel “Ghost” will be discussed from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.

The novel, by Raina Telgemeier, features a young character coping with cystic fibrosis.

Participants will also make a skull and bones with sugar cubes. Bring a container to transport your creation home.

The library is located at 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa. Call 419- 523-3747 for more information.

Comments

comments