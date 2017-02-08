In Fostoria, ‘Mardi Gras Goes Country!’

FOSTORIA — The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation will celebrate its “Mardi Gras Goes Country!” fundraiser from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 24 at Stacy’s Place, 625 Plaza Drive, Fostoria.

During the past 15 years, the foundation’s Mardi Gras party has become the “must-attend” event of the winter in support of its operating mission. This year will feature several new twists including live country music, square and line dancing and a round-trip transportation program. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and 50/50 raffles throughout the night.

Music will be provided by Brent Lowry & The Drifters, known across the region for their modern outlaw country sound with a touch of the blues.

General admission tickets are $35 per person with no reserved seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Good Shepherd Home, Reineke Family Dealerships and Roppe Corp. will provide round-trip transportation to “Mardi Gras Goes Country!” from locations within 15 miles of Fostoria. For scheduling purposes, transportation reservations and payment are requested by Friday.

To purchase tickets or schedule transportation, email director@fostoriafoundation.com or call 419-435-2823. A registration form and more information is available at www.fostoriacommunityfoundation.com/MardiGras.pdf.

Comments

comments