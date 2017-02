FOREST — The Forest-Jackson Public Library will show two movies Feb. 17.

“The Light Between Oceans” will begin at 1 p.m. A family movie, “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life,” will run from 7-8:40 p.m. A $1 donation includes popcorn and a drink.

The library is located at 102 W. Lima St., Forest. Call 419-273-2400 for more information.

Comments

comments