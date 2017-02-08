Show love to your heart

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
Dr. Michael Denike is a cardiologist at Blanchard Valley Hospital. He suggests making small, incremental changes to boost heart health, such as cutting out fast food or stopping drinking pop. (Sara Arthurs photo)

By SARA ARTHURS
Staff Writer
One in 25 adults and 9 percent of those over 65 in Hancock County have survived a heart attack, yet this common killer is often preventable.
Dr. Michael Denike, a cardiologist at Blanchard Valley Hospital, said the key to surviving a heart attack is recognizing the symptoms and getting treatment immediately. These include: pain in the chest, arm, jaw, neck, back or upper stomach; shortness of breath; nausea; a cold sweat, dizziness, anxiety or a feeling of impending doom.
If you do experience these symptoms, Denike said, call 911. Blanchard Valley keeps track of patients with a certain type of heart attack, ST segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI. Research has shown that with this type, faster revascularization means better survival.
But locally, statistics show more than half of patients arrive at the hospital by private car, rather than ambulance. Denike would like to see this change. He said calling 911 means you will arrive more quickly, and will get care from EMTs before even arriving at the hospital.
The 2015 Hancock County Community Health Assessment, a survey of local health data released last April, found that 4 percent of adults had survived a heart attack and 2 percent had survived a stroke at some time in their life. The figure of adults over age 65 who had survived a heart attack was 9 percent.
Heart disease accounted for 20 percent of all Hancock County adult deaths in 2013, and stroke accounted for 7 percent.
In addition, 29 percent of adults had been diagnosed with high blood pressure (lower than the 34 percent in Ohio or 31 percent in the United States) and 33 percent of adults had been diagnosed with high blood cholesterol (lower than the 38 percent in both Ohio and the United States).
However, when age differences were accounted for, statistics indicate that the 2010 Hancock County heart disease mortality rate, as well as stroke mortality rate, were higher than the state and national figures. But from 2005 to 2013, the age-adjusted heart disease mortality rate in Hancock County decreased for both sexes.
The American Heart Association reports that 83 percent of Americans “believe that heart attacks and stroke can be prevented, but aren’t motivated to do anything,” and that 99 percent of Americans need to improve their heart health.
Every 25 seconds an American will have a coronary event and every 39 seconds someone dies from heart disease and stroke, the American Heart Association reports.
Each year, an estimated 785,000 Americans will have their first heart attack and an estimated 470,000 Americans will have another heart attack.
One out of every three deaths in the United States is caused by heart disease and stroke, and nearly 800,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year.
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are sharing the acronym FAST for stroke awareness: F – Face drooping; A – Arm weakness; S – Speech difficulty; and T – Time to call 911. Getting prompt medical attention can lessen the chance of being disabled after a stroke.
Risk factors for stroke are similar to those for heart attack.
Blood supplies oxygen and nutrients to the whole body, and the heart pumps the blood. What happens in a heart attack is, if an artery is blocked, keeping the heart from getting its own blood supply, the heart can’t do its job. This can lead to scarring of the heart muscle (which can affect the health of the rest of the body).
Denike said a heart attack is different than a cardiac arrest, which can be caused by an electrical instability.
Once someone has a heart attack, they may be able to prevent a second one by quitting smoking, taking their heart medications as prescribed, eating a better diet and participating in cardiac rehab, Denike said. He said it’s oversimplifying to say cardiac rehab is “supervised exercise” — it’s this, but it also includes education and counseling, and has been found to reduce the risk of death or hospital readmission.
Heart attacks can be treated with a variety of medications, which include blood thinners and medications that can reduce the oxygen demand (thereby bringing the oxygen supply closer to the demand), as well as procedures like stents or bypass surgery.
Denike said some people may assume heart attacks are inevitable as you get older. But they don’t have to be.
“Heart attacks are largely preventable,” he said.
If you are in ideal cardiovascular health by the age of 50, you can expect to live another 40 years free of heart disease and stroke, the American Heart Association states. The organization encourages following “Life’s Simple Seven”: Don’t Smoke; Get Active; Manage Blood Pressure; Control Cholesterol; Reduce Blood Sugar; Eat Better and Control your Weight.
Denike noted that the Harvard Nurses’ Health Study, a study of 85,000 women who were followed over 14 years, found that those with a healthy lifestyle were “far less likely” to suffer heart attacks or cardio deaths.
Prevention involves “significant lifestyle changes,” and these can be hard to make, Denike said. In a society where fast food is cheap and readily available, it’s harder to eat healthy. But he said there are ways to make healthy lifestyles affordable. If you don’t have the money to join a gym, you can walk on the sidewalk for free.
High blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure are all linked to heart disease.
There is also a strong correlation between diabetes and heart disease, Denike said. He said someone who has already been diagnosed with diabetes, if they keep their blood sugar well controlled, is less likely to develop cardiovascular problems.
Doctors use statin medications to lower cholesterol, as well as to stabilize any plaque that has formed in the arteries.
When blood pressure is high, it puts more stress on the wall of the artery, which makes it more prone to damage. Denike likened it to a pipe in the house — when there is high water pressure, it creates stress.
Denike said making large lifestyle changes at once is “not sustainable for most people.” He encouraged people to focus on small changes — rather than quitting smoking, cutting out fast food and stopping drinking pop all at once. He encouraged people to pick one thing to change and focus on “smaller, more incremental changes” which you might be more likely to sustain.
If you feel you are at risk, “talk to your doctor about it,” Denike urged.
