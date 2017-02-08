Tickets on sale for annual Kiwanis Pancake Day

FOSTORIA — The annual Fostoria Kiwanis Club Pancake Day fundraiser will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2 at St. Wendelin Parish Life Center, 323 N. Wood St., Fostoria.

Pancake day is the club’s largest fundraiser and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and refreshments. Curbside pick-up, carryout and delivery are available.

Tickets are available from club members or at the door. Cost is $7 for adults, $6 for Golden Buckeye members, $3 for children ages 5-11 years old and free for children 4 and younger.

The club will also be raising funds through the sale of raffle tickets. Raffle items include sports tickets and memorabilia, gift certificates, home decor, a flat screen TV and more.

All proceeds are used by the Fostoria Kiwanis Club for a variety of community projects, mainly assisting children.

