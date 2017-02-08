Wednesday calendar

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; basic step mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; conversation and needlecraft, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, beef stew, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s Class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; History Roundtable: Celebrate Black History, 1 p.m., registration required; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Millstream Band practice, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Android Devices 101, 6 p.m., fee and registration required; DanceFit, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; Keep It Simple group, 7-8 p.m., Pioneer Club.
Flag City Morning Rotary, meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.
Al-Anon, meeting, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; creative writing, 10 a.m.; lunch bunch: Firehouse Subs, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; guitar lessons, 4-5 p.m.
Laureate Beta Phi, meeting, 11:30 a.m., at the home of Dawn Mullinger, 141 Marilyn Drive.
Kiwanis Club of Findlay, meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., the Dock at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.
Findlay Alzheimer’s Association, Caregiver Group, meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Birchaven Condo Club House, 7113 Eastern Woods Parkway, on the right past Birchaven Village.

Feb
8
Wed
6:00 pm Tractor Safety/Machinery Operati... @ Hardin County Extension Office
Tractor Safety/Machinery Operati... @ Hardin County Extension Office
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
A tractor safety and machinery operation certification course will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 8 through March 15 at Hardin County Extension Office, 1021 Lima St., Kenton. An exam will conclude the course, along with a hands-on operation skills course component, on Saturday, March 18, at the Hardin County Fairgrounds as part of the Community Farm Safety Day planned by Farm Bureau. Those interested in the Tractor Safety and Machinery Operation course should call the Hardin County Extension office at 419-674-2297 by Jan. 25. Cost to participate is $40, which includes manuals, handouts and certification card. Course will be limited to 25 participants. Offered by Ohio State University Extension, the certification course is recommended for youth ages 14-15. Younger ages can observe the class, but are not eligible to be certified until age 14. Older youth can participate at the recommendation of their parent or employer. The federal government prohibits 14 and 15-year-olds from operating farm tractors and attached powered equipment unless they are working on a farm owned/operated by their parent or legal guardian, or they have completed an approved safe tractor and machinery operation-training program.
Feb
9
Thu
all-day Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Run For Your Wife @ Fort Findlay Playhouse
Feb 9 all-day
Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18. Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time. The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives. He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on. Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast. Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.
11:00 am Landscapes of Life @ Wenner Room at Birchaven Village
Landscapes of Life @ Wenner Room at Birchaven Village
Feb 9 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Bridge Bereavement Services is offering a Landscapes of Life support group, which will allow participants to channel thoughts and emotions into a canvas painting. The group will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Wenner Room at Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane. Participants will enjoy coffee and conversation while painting a suggested image or an image of their choice. Bereavement coordinators will be available to provide assistance and answer questions about the creative process or grief journey. All materials will be provided. Registration is required by Feb. 3. Call Bridge at 419-423-5351 or email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org to sign up or for more information.
4:30 pm Cooking for a Happy, Healthy Heart @ Lindamood Room at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Cooking for a Happy, Healthy Heart @ Lindamood Room at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Feb 9 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
“Cooking for a Happy, Healthy Heart” will be presented from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Lindamood Room. The program will examine the ABC’s of heart health, cholesterol management and heart-healthy fats. The program is for adults only and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.findlaylibrary.org or call 419-422-1712.
6:00 pm Tween Night @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Tween Night @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Feb 9 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Tween Night for students in grades 2-6 will be held from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 9. Participants will learn how to make dot art Valentines. No registration is required.
7:00 pm Findlay Art League Dance Night @ Findlay Art League
Findlay Art League Dance Night @ Findlay Art League
Feb 9 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
The Findlay Art League will present Dance Night every Thursday, beginning this evening, led by Ashley Donaldson. The night begins with a 7 p.m. lesson, followed by dancing until 8:30. Those attending are requested to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to register. No partner is required, and no experience is necessary. All styles of music and modern jive dancing will be explored. Cost is $8 per person, but there will be a discount for people buying multiple entries ahead of time (6 for $42, 10/$70). The Findlay Art League is located at 117 W. Crawford St.
7:00 pm Friends of the Library Meeting @ Lindamood Room at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Friends of the Library Meeting @ Lindamood Room at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Feb 9 @ 7:00 pm
The Friends of the Library will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lindamood Room of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Library Director Jeff Winkle will give his annual “state of the library” presentation. A business meeting will follow. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.findlaylibrary.org or call 419-422-1712.
