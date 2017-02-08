Wednesday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Birchaven; basic step mix, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; conversation and needlecraft, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, beef stew, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Delay the Disease/Parkinson’s Class, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; History Roundtable: Celebrate Black History, 1 p.m., registration required; SilverSneakers circuit/cardio fit, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Millstream Band practice, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; basic cycling mix, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Android Devices 101, 6 p.m., fee and registration required; DanceFit, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria; closed discussion, 7 p.m., Catalyst Community Church; open discussion, 7 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; Keep It Simple group, 7-8 p.m., Pioneer Club.

Flag City Morning Rotary, meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.

Al-Anon, meeting, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; creative writing, 10 a.m.; lunch bunch: Firehouse Subs, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; guitar lessons, 4-5 p.m.

Laureate Beta Phi, meeting, 11:30 a.m., at the home of Dawn Mullinger, 141 Marilyn Drive.

Kiwanis Club of Findlay, meeting, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., the Dock at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St.

Findlay Alzheimer’s Association, Caregiver Group, meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., Birchaven Condo Club House, 7113 Eastern Woods Parkway, on the right past Birchaven Village.

