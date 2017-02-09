Bluffton chili cookoff will fund community program

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Community Chili Cookoff will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Bluffton Middle School cafetorium.

The cost is $5 and includes chili tastings and a beverage. Attendees will be voting on the people’s choice award.

Sandwiches and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided and gift basket and prize drawings will be available for those who donate a canned or boxed food item. Proceeds will benefit the Bluffton Community Assistance Program.

Contact Lynda Best at 419-296-2790 for more information.

