Jones Building artists displaying works at FAL

The Findlay Art League gallery is showing the work of artists who have studios in the historic downtown Jones Building.

Presently on display are paintings, prints, photos, weavings, drawings and sculptures by 15 current artists with studios on the second floor of the Jones Building. Four alumni artists who were once part of the Jones Group but no longer have studios there are also represented in this show.

The show will be displayed through Feb. 25 and is free to the public.

The Findlay Art League is located at 117 W. Crawford St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

