Puppy love: Oszkar a rare treat for all he meets

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Michael Young and Judy Frey will be paying close attention to this year’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

The competition, set for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, will feature three new breeds: the pumi, the sloughi and the American hairless terrier.

Young of Findlay and Frey, who resides in Nevada, are co-owners of a purebred pumi registered with the American Kennel Club (AKC). Officially, the 10-month-old puppy is Blueridge Vista Elod. But his call name is Oszkar, using the Hungarian spelling since the breed is a Hungarian herding dog.

Young noted the breed is rare in the United States, with only about 450 pumis across the country.

“He is so good and he learns so quickly. That’s why it’s fun,” said Frey.

The couple first heard about pumis at a dog show they attended in Novi, Michigan, last year.

“We took one look at the dog … and we fell in love with it,” said Young.

They did research to figure out if the breed was right for them.

“We wanted to do agility with him. We wanted to do conformation. We wanted him to be a therapy dog to go into nursing homes and with kids. And so one dog could do all of that,” said Frey.

According to the AKC, the pumi breed originated in Hungary and the dogs were used to herd cattle, sheep and swine.

They found Oszkar at a breeder in Landrum, South Carolina. He was one of 11 born March 22, 2016, all of which survived. Young said a normal litter is five to six puppies.

The coat is a combination of wavy and curly hair, forming corkscrews all over the dog’s body. Oszkar’s fur was black when he was younger, but has lightened to gray as he’s gotten older, said Frey.

“He looks like a koala bear,” said Young.

Oszkar weighs about 25 pounds and won’t get much bigger.

“He’s happy all the time,” said Frey, adding he “gets along with kids” and adults and senior citizens “love him.”

Oszkar learns easily and can sit, lay, jump up, heel and give kisses.

“He behaves differently depending on which leash we put on him,” said Young. “He has a walk leash, a play leash and a show leash. He will change personalities. We’re very proud of him.”

And he rarely barks, added Young.

“He has two times a day when he barks: in the morning when he would be herding, getting the sheep out and putting them in the pasture,” he said, “and in the evening, he wants to herd them back in. So that’s his two times.

“In between he just wants to lay there with everybody.”

The couple have shown Oszkar at several dog shows, and he has accumulated four points. Young said the AKC requires that a dog obtain a total of 15 points to become a champion.

Oszkar is also certified through the AKC’s Canine Good Citizen program. Started in 1989, the program is designed to promote responsible dog ownership and to encourage training well-mannered dogs.

Frey has taken Oszkar to visit residents at Fairhaven in Upper Sandusky.

“The people loved him,” she said. “Give them a treat to give him, and he’s their friend.”

They plan to take him to visit at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky later in February. An Army veteran, Young wants to give back and possibly help those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“You try to find a dog that fits your needs, and he has done that very well,” said Frey.

Wolf: 419-427-8419

Send an E-mail to Jeannie Wolf

Comments

comments